Erdogan announces Ankara's readiness to help reduce tensions between Russia and Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday that Ankara could play a role in stabilizing the situation between Russia and Ukraine, Anadolu agency has reported.

"With the consent of the parties, we can contribute to reducing tensions between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, which can manifest itself in the form of mediation, or in any other format," the agency quoted Erdogan as saying.

The West is concerned about the movement of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border, and they argue that Moscow is concentrating a significant amount of military forces on the border.

Earlier, the Associated Press (AP), citing a source with U.S. intelligence data, reported that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could be carried out in early 2022, involving up to 175,000 Russian troops.