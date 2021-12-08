Zelenskyi Positively Assesses Biden-Putin Talks, Will Comment On Details Of Talks On December 9 After Conversation With Biden
As reported by Censor.NET.
"In general, I think it is positive that the President of the United States spoke with the President of the Russian Federation. I would like to communicate the details of this conversation to you and comment [on it] tomorrow after my conversation with the President of the United States. I believe that Ukraine’s victory lies in the fact that the United States has always supported Ukraine, our sovereignty, and our independence; we had bipartisan support. However, the most important thing is that we are now seeing that President Biden has a real personal response and a personal role in the resolution of this conflict, the resolution of the war in the east of our country," the President said.
According to Zelenskyi, he will hold a telephone conversation with Biden on Thursday, December 9.
Asked why the conversation with the American leader would take place a few days after the talks with Putin, Zelenskyi said that this was the time proposed by the American side.