Donbas update: Invaders attack six times on Dec 8

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military reported six ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

The occupiers are reported to have fired grenade launchers of various systems, large-calibre machine guns, and other small arms toward the village of New York.

Near Novo-oleksandrivka, the enemy fired twice, employing grenade launchers, large-calibre machine guns, and other small arms.

In the direction of Svitlodarsk, Russian mercenaries opened fire, also twice, using easel-mounted anti-tank and automatic easel-mounted grenade launchers, as well as small arms.

Close to Luhanske, the enemy engaged Ukrainian defense positions with easel-mounted anti-tank and automatic easel-mounted grenade launchers.

The JFO Command reported no casualties as a result of yesterday’s attacks.