USA to send small arms, ammunition to Ukraine's defense forces this week – Pentagon

The latest pieces of a $60 million security package for Ukraine announced in August will be shipped this week, Pentagon Spokesperson John F. Kirby has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"During a briefing today at the Pentagon, Kirby told reporters that the last portions of the existing security package, which includes small arms and ammunition, is shipping now," the Pentagon said on its website.

Other parts of that security assistance package, meant to help Ukrainians defend their sovereignty against Russian aggression, included the Javelin missile system, which is already in the hands of Ukrainian servicemembers.

Kirby said that, as with all security assistance packages, the materials provided can be used by the host nation as they see fit, but only for self-defense purposes.