Invaders breach truce six times, wounding two Ukrainian soldiers Dec 9

Over the past 24 hours, on December 9, Ukraine’s military reported six ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces, three of which involved weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

In the direction of Shumy, the occupiers opened fire using grenade launchers of various systems and small arms.

Near Novomykhailivka, the enemy fired anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms.

Toward Prichepylivka, enemy troops opened fire twice, employing 82-mm mortars and grenade launchers of various systems.

In the proximity of Pivdenne, the enemy engaged the positions of Ukraine’s Armed Forces with easel-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns, and other firearms.

In the area of ​​Stanytsia Luhanska, Russian mercenaries fired 120 mm and 82 mm mortars.

As a result of hostilities, two servicemen with the Joint Forces sustained injuries. Both were evacuated to a medical facility where they are now underground treatment. One of the soldiers is reported as "seriously wounded," while the other’s condition is "satisfactory."

As of the morning of Friday, December 10, Ukraine’s military reported no new ceasefire violations on the part of the Russian occupation forces.