COVID-19 in Ukraine: Over 11,300 daily cases reported as of Dec 10

In the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s health officials confirmed 11,327 new daily COVID-19 cases across Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of December 9, a total of 11,327 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease were recorded in Ukraine (including 1,010 children and 214 health workers)," said a statement delivered via Facebook.

In the past day, 442 people died, 24,456 recovered, and 2,551 were hospitalized.

Read more: Ukraine reports 9,371 new COVID-19 cases

Throughout the entire pandemic period, Ukraine saw 3,543,684 COVID-19 cases. Of those, 3,158,426 patients recovered and 90,343 died.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health reported that 45.2% of the adult population had already received at least one vaccine dose against COVID-19. Also, 39.4% of the adult population has undertaken a full vaccination course.

Since the launch of the inoculation campaign, 14,031,951 persons have received a single dose, while 12,252,237 have been fully immunized (two jabs).

In the past day alone, 157,728 people were vaccinated for COVID-19. Of them, 57,253 received one dose and 100,475 were fully vaccinated.