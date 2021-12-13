Ukraine reports 4,073 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 4,073 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the report, 188 coronavirus-related deaths, 1,456 hospitalizations, and 9,966 recoveries were registered in the country on December 12.

As many as 3,563,165 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,205,879 have recovered, and 91,215 have died since the pandemic began. Some 16,306,176 PCR tests have been performed.

A total of 5,275 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 11.