Russian invasion of Ukraine "is not possible", - Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine "is absent and can not be possible."

Censor.NET reports citing Sputnik.

According to him, the United States is "quite incomprehensibly" obsessed with the idea of "Russian invasion" of Ukraine.

"This is a lie and cannot be true. And what we are doing on our territory simply does not concern them, they have neither the moral nor the political right to raise issues in this area," Ryabkov said.

Read more: Occupiers violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine four times