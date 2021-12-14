Occupiers violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine twice

Over the past day, December 13, Russian-occupation troops violated the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine twice.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Near Popasna (69km west of Luhansk), the occupiers fired grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns. Outside Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk), the enemy opened fire from grenade launchers of different systems and small arms," the Defense Ministry of Ukraine informs.

Ukrainian troops suffered no casualties.

Joint Forces returned fire and made the enemy stop shelling.

As of 07:00, December 14, no ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation forces were reported.