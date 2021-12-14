TSK doesn't consider or falsifies my indications about special operation on Wagner group - Burba

Vasyl Burba, former head of the Defense Ministry, said he had not been able to sign the text of his report to the Verkhovna Rada's TSC on more than two and a half months to investigate the possible disruption of Wagner's group detention by officials.

As reported by Censor.NET.

TSK listened to me, I told everything as it was, stated my position, everything I knew and what I analyzed after the failure. It turned out that two and a half months passed, but I can not sign the protocol ... When I spoke, there were people who wrote down my explanations, and I had to sign this protocol ... I personally appealed to the chairman of the TSC, but I am not allowed to sign the protocol. I do not know the reasons ... "I don't have any evidence. Or they do, but I'm not allowed to sign them because they are engaged in official falsification - as an option," Burba said.

In addition, Burba stressed once again that the postponement of the operation was the reason for its failure.

"Unequivocally - the postponement of the operation was the reason for its failure. The most important issue - the reasons for the transfer. One of the options to think about and investigate - some advisers, assistants in the OP are very afraid to quarrel with the Russians. , the Russians could be offended and even launch a full-scale offensive," Burba said.