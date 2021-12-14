TSK doesn't consider or falsifies my indications about special operation on Wagner group - Burba
As reported by Censor.NET.
TSK listened to me, I told everything as it was, stated my position, everything I knew and what I analyzed after the failure. It turned out that two and a half months passed, but I can not sign the protocol ... When I spoke, there were people who wrote down my explanations, and I had to sign this protocol ... I personally appealed to the chairman of the TSC, but I am not allowed to sign the protocol. I do not know the reasons ... "I don't have any evidence. Or they do, but I'm not allowed to sign them because they are engaged in official falsification - as an option," Burba said.
In addition, Burba stressed once again that the postponement of the operation was the reason for its failure.
"Unequivocally - the postponement of the operation was the reason for its failure. The most important issue - the reasons for the transfer. One of the options to think about and investigate - some advisers, assistants in the OP are very afraid to quarrel with the Russians. , the Russians could be offended and even launch a full-scale offensive," Burba said.