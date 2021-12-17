One Ukrainian soldier killed, another one wounded in JFO area

Over the past day, December 16, Russian-occupation troops violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine five times, killing one Ukrainian serviceman and wounding another one.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

One attack was launched with the use of the weapons banned under the Minsk agreements, JFO Headquarters press center posted on Facebook.

Towards Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk), the occupiers opened fire from small arms.

Near Pisky, the enemy fired 82mm mortars and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns.

In the area of Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk) and Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk), Ukrainian positions came under grenade machine gun fire. Outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol), Russian mercenaries opened fire from small arms.

One Joint Forces member was wounded in the enemy shelling. He was taken to a medical facility, his health status is satisfactory.

Another one Ukrainian soldier received fatal wounds.

Ukrainian defenders returned fire, not resorting to weapons banned under the Minsk Agreements and forced the enemy to stop shelling.

As of 07:00, December 17, no ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation forces were reported.

The Joint Forces troops control the situation and continue to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.