COVID-19 in Ukraine: Health officials confirm 8,899 daily cases as of Dec 17

For the past 24 hours, on December 16, Ukraine’s health authorities recorded 8,899 new COVID-19 cases across the country.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of December 16, we confirmed 8,899 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Ukraine (including 779 cases involving children and 98 – medics)," the statement said.

Also in the past day, 2,028 people were hospitalized with the said diagnosis.

The report says 328 COVID-19 patients died, while 21,650 recovered.

Throughout the entire pandemic, 3,597,046 people contracted the coronavirus in Ukraine, 3,306,465 recovered, and 92,641 died.

A total of 16,439,563 PCR tests were run across Ukraine.