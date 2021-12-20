EU must take specific action on Russia-Ukraine conflict – Borrell

The European Union is unanimous in the opinion that concrete actions, and not just statements, are needed to contain Russia's policy towards Ukraine, head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"On Ukraine, everyone agreed that it is a moment to be firm and united and to deter possible further Russian moves," he wrote in his blog.

He stressed: "We know that words and statements alone are not enough to change the calculus of the Russian leadership and that is why it is so important that EU leaders decided to roll over existing economic sanctions [against Russia] and warned that any Russian move against Ukraine would carry heavy consequences."

According to him, "Russia's ultimate intentions are not clear, except that it seeks to threaten and weaken Ukraine." That is why in such conditions "we have to hope for the best and prepare for the worst."

He said that one "cannot exclude Russia's desire to use this crisis as leverage for its declared purpose to reshape the security framework in Europe, also excluding the Europeans from the discussions" on Ukrainian issue and security guarantees.

"But we know that our American allies will not fall into this trap," Borrell said.