Donbas update: Invaders breach truce twice Dec 19

Over the past 24 hours, on December 19, the Russian occupation forces resorted to two ceasefire violations, one of which involved weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Not far from Novozvanivka, the enemy fired 122-mm artillery.

Toward the town of Svetlodarsk, Russian mercenaries opened fire using large-calibre machine guns.

There were no casualties among Joint Forces in the past day, the report notes.

Ukrainian defenders returned fire without employing arms proscribed by the Minsk accords and forced the enemy to cease shelling.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on December 20, Ukraine reported no new ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces.