Russia threatens military response if NATO continues to attack "sore spots"

Russia will respond militarily if NATO continues to attack "sore spots".

Censor.NET reports citing Gazeta.ru.

This was stated by the head of the Russian delegation Konstantin Gavrilov during the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control, which was broadcast by Russia 24 TV channel.

According to him, now in the relations between the Russian Federation and the North Atlantic Alliance comes a moment of truth: "You can not constantly step on the painful points of Russia, you need to decide."

"The conversation must be serious, and everyone in NATO understands perfectly well, despite all the strength and power, that concrete political action is needed, otherwise the alternative is Russia's military-technical and military response," Gavrilov said.

Gavrilov also noted that it is necessary to talk closely with Washington, to discuss specific proposals, whether the States want it or not.

In early December, Gavrilov said that the alliance was escalating tensions in all directions, including increasing the intensity of reconnaissance flights near Russia's borders. According to Gavrilov, Moscow is closely monitoring the reconnaissance flights of NATO aircraft, their intensity over the Baltic and Black Seas has increased several times.

"If there is a red line that no one wants to acknowledge, it is, for example, the deployment of NATO forces, strikes and missiles in Ukraine and the presence there. This could have major consequences for those who do," he added.

On December 15, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed over to the American side a draft agreement between Russia and the United States on security guarantees and an agreement on security measures for Russia and NATO member states. The agency later published the document.