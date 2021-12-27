Donbas update: Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid six ceasefire breaches by enemy

On December 26, Ukraine reported five ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the direction of Pivdenne, Pisky, Novoluhanske, and Shumy, the invaders fired grenade launchers of various systems. Near Talakivka, the enemy flew an unmanned aerial vehicle, which dropped VOG-17 shots," the statement reads.

A soldier with the Joint Forces was wounded in combat. The serviceman, who is reported to be in grave condition, was evacuated to a medical facility.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on Monday, December 27, Ukraine command reported another ceasefire violation by the Russian occupation forces. The enemy opened fire employing large-caliber machine guns and other firearms toward the village of New York.

A serviceman was wounded in the said enemy attack. He was hospitalized in a serious condition.

It is noted that Ukrainian defenders returned fire without using weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements, forcing the enemy to cease shelling.