EU warns Russia of new sanctions in case of further aggression against Ukraine
Censor.NET reports citing Le Journal du Dimanche.
In particular, the top official said "any further aggression by Russia against Ukraine will be subject to sanctions with far-reaching consequences."
According to von der Leyen, Moscow must cease its provocations.
"They (new sanctions - ed.) are ready. European countries are united and coordinate with the United States and NATO. We seek good relations with Russia, but it depends on its actions. Its provocations must stop," she said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia has recently amassed more than 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine. These maneuvers are causing great concern among Western governments over the fears of Moscow's new incursion. NATO has warned Russia that such a move would have far-reaching "strategic and economic" consequences.
On December 25, the Command of Russia’s Southern Military District announced the return to their permanent bases of more than 10,000 servicemen who had been "on a training mission" near the Ukrainian border.