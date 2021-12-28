Donbas update: Ukraine reports 2 WIAs amid 10 ceasefire violations by enemy forces

In the past 24 hours, on December 27, the Russian occupation forces committed 10 ceasefire violations, one of which involved weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

In the direction of the village of New York, the enemy opened fire three times using automatic easel-mounted grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns, and other small arms.

The occupiers used anti-tank missile systems outside Novozvanivka.

Not far from Hnutove, Russian mercenaries flew an unmanned aerial vehicle to drop VOG-17 shots.

Read more: Three ceasefire violations recorded in JFO area

In the area of ​​Novoluhanske, the enemy fired automatic easel-mounted grenade launchers and near Maryinka – 120-mm mortars.

On the outskirts of Krasnohorivka and Travneve in Donetsk region, Russia’s armed formations opened fire using automatic easel-mounted grenade launchers.

In Luhansk region, near the village of Lobacheve, the enemy fired grenade launchers of various systems and small arms.

As a result of the enemy attacks, two servicemen with the Joint Forces sustained combat injuries. The soldiers are now undergoing treatment in medical facilities, remaining in serious condition.

Ukrainian defenders returned fire without using weapons banned by the Minsk agreements, forcing the enemy to cease shelling.

As of 7:00 on Tuesday, December 28, no new ceasefire violations were recorded.