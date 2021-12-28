Ukraine reports 2,248 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 2,248 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 2,248 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 137 cases in children and 19 cases in health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on December 27, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 134 COVID-related deaths, 944 hospitalizations, and 4,789 recoveries were registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,649,236 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,437,528 have recovered, and 95,105 have died since the pandemic began. Some 16,691,695 PCR tests have been performed.

A total of 1,864 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 26.