MP Kovaliov Buys Channel 4 (оновлено)

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Oleksii Kovaliov bought Channel 4.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to them, the founder of the legal entity is the MP, and the share of his property is 100%.

The amount of the authorized capital is indicated in the amount of UAH 4,363,511.

The beneficial owners of the TV channel, who "have a direct decisive influence", are Nataliya and Ivan Kovaliov, despite the fact that the MP’s patronymic is Ivanovych and their surnames coincide.

Earlier in February 2021 and up to this point, Dmytro Dobrodomov became a co-owner and director of the channel.