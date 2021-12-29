COVID-19 in Kyiv: 1,113 daily cases along with 1,300 recoveries

In the past 24 hours, 1,113 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

"In the capital, there were 1,113 coronavirus cases confirmed in the capital. Sixteen people died. In total, throughout the pandemic period, there have been 8,152 corona-related deaths in Kyiv. To date, there have been 329,494 confirmed coronavirus cases," Klitschko said

Among those whose tests returned positive yesterday were 610 women aged 18 to 90 years and 401 men aged 18 to 89 years, as well as 53 girls from 4 months to 17 years old and 49 boys from 2 to 17 years of age.

Among those who died were eight women aged 63 to 86 and eight men aged 49 to 89.

Sixty-eight patients with coronavirus and 86 people with suspected COVID-19 and pneumonia were hospitalized.

Also in the past day, 1,358 patients recovered. A total of 311,029 capital residents have already tackled the disease.

"The highest number of cases was detected in Darnytskyi district (182), Desnyanskyi district (150), and Solomyanskyi district (148)," said Vitaliy Klitschko.