Ukrainians name Politician 2021
As reported by Censor.NET.
Incumbent President Zelenskyi would receive 23% of all votes or 50% of those polled in the run-off in the second round with fifth President Poroshenko, or 50% of those who vote and decide who to vote for, with Poroshenko 23% and 50% respectively.
Compared to November 2021, the support of Poroshenko and Zelenskyi in the event of their confrontation in the second round at a statistically significant level has not changed, however, compared to a similar poll conducted in late July-early August this year, the share of votes respondents are willing to give under Zelenskyi, decreased from 28% to 23% among all respondents), and the share of those willing to vote for Poroshenko increased from 17% to 23%.
In the second round, Poroshenko bypasses Zelenskyi. 50.1% of those who will take part in the elections and decide who to vote for are ready to vote for the fifth president. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi - 49.9%.