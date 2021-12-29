Ukrainians name Politician 2021

According to a nationwide survey conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation along with Razumkov Center, most respondents have named President Volodymyr Zelensky Politician of the Year, as well as Disappointments of the Year.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Incumbent President Zelenskyi would receive 23% of all votes or 50% of those polled in the run-off in the second round with fifth President Poroshenko, or 50% of those who vote and decide who to vote for, with Poroshenko 23% and 50% respectively.

Compared to November 2021, the support of Poroshenko and Zelenskyi in the event of their confrontation in the second round at a statistically significant level has not changed, however, compared to a similar poll conducted in late July-early August this year, the share of votes respondents are willing to give under Zelenskyi, decreased from 28% to 23% among all respondents), and the share of those willing to vote for Poroshenko increased from 17% to 23%.

In the second round, Poroshenko bypasses Zelenskyi. 50.1% of those who will take part in the elections and decide who to vote for are ready to vote for the fifth president. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi - 49.9%.