New division of Europe is impossible - Borrell

A new division of Europe among world powers, like a "new Yalta" agreement, is impossible, so all European security issues should be resolved with the participation of Europeans, as well as Ukraine, which is part of Europe.

As reported by Censor.NET.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said this at a press conference on Wednesday, January 5, following his visit to the line of contact in eastern Ukraine.

"Our main interest, our main concern, our main purpose is to try to de-escalate tensions through these negotiations and others that will follow. But also through strong stance and firm position to support Ukraine. These things have to go hand in hand. The willingness to escalate to dialogue, to avoid increased tensions, to seek solutions, but with firm stance and a strong commitment, that any further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe cost," Borrell told media during a briefing in Luhansk region on Wednesday.

He said the EU is coordinating with NATO and other like-minded partners for the de-escalation and full implementation of the Minsk agreements.