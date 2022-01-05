Kazakh security forces mopping up Almaty for effect, - Butusov. PHOTO

President of Kazakhstan Tokayev has announced an "anti-terrorist operation" in Almaty. Units of Kazakh security forces are clearing with weapons for effect.

Censor.NET editor-in-chief of Yuriy Butusov posted on Facebook.

"President Tokayev has announced an 'anti-terrorist operation' in Almaty. Authorities have launched a night of attacks on Kazakhstan's largest city. , - the journalist wrote.

Butusov notes that there is information about more than a dozen killed protesters.

"According to official data, 8 security officers were killed in the return fire. It is reported that two Kazakh security officers were killed during the" anti-terrorist operation "at the Almaty airport," the statement said.