Invaders breach truce in Donbas four times Jan 5

Over the past 24 hours, on January 5, the Ukrainian military reported four ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces in eastern Ukraine’s conflict zone.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

In the direction of Avdyiivka, the enemy opened fire using an anti-tank missile system. Near Shumy, the invaders engaged the positions of Ukrainian troops with automatic easel-mounted grenade launchers and small arms.

In the direction of Katerynivka, the occupiers fired anti-tank grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns. Near Maiorsk, Russian mercenaries fired easel-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers, underbarrel grenade launchers, and small arms.

Enemy attacks brought no casualties, the Ukrainian command noted.

Ukraine’s defenders returned fire without using weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements and forced the enemy to cease shelling.

Thanks to the defense efforts, the Ukrainian forces successfully held their ground along the contact line in the conflict zone.

As of 7:00 on Thursday, January 6, Ukraine's military reported no new ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces.

Joint Forces keep monitoring the situation in the hostility zone, remaining ready to deter and repel Russia’s armed aggression.