Ukraine reports 6,632 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 6,632 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 6,632 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 240 cases in children and 182 cases in health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on January 5, 2022," the report reads.

According to the report, 187 COVID-related deaths, 2,028 hospitalizations, and 9,121 recoveries were registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,689,291 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,500,914 have recovered, and 96,896 have died since the pandemic began. Some 16,898,750 PCR tests have been performed.

See more: Ukraine reports 1,804 coronavirus cases over past day

A total of 4,571 new coronavirus cases were identified in Ukraine on January 4.