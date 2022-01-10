Donbas update: Invaders open fire near Popasna, Katerynivka as Ukraine reports 1 WIA

In the past 24 hours, on January 9, the Russian occupation forces twice violated the ceasefire, using weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

In the direction of Popasna, Russia’s armed groups opened fire using 120-mm mortars, anti-tank grenade launchers, anti-tank missile systems, and large-caliber machine guns.

Near Katerynivka, the occupiers fired at Ukrainian defenders employing 120-mm mortars, automatic easel-mounted grenade launchers, and small arms.

As a result of enemy attacks, a Ukrainian military serviceman sustained combat injuries. The soldier has been evacuated to a medical facility in satisfactory condition.

Ukrainian defenders returned fire without using weapons banned by the Minsk accords and forced the enemy to cease shelling.

Over the past day, Ukrainian units held their ground in the zone of hostilities, the report underlines.

As of 7:00 on January 10, no new ceasefire breaches were reported.

The Joint Forces are monitoring the situation in the zone of hostilities, remaining ready to deter and repel Russia’s armed aggression.