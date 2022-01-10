COVID in Ukraine: Health officials confirm 1,969 Jan 9

Over the past 24 hours, 1,969 new COVID-19 cases were reported across Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of January 9, a total of 1,969 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine (94 involving children and 41 – medics)," the statement reads.

Also for the past 24 hours, 1,064 persons were hospitalized. Also, 86 fatalities were reported, as well as 3,517 recoveries.

Throughout the entire pandemic period, Ukraine reported 3,704,442 COVID-19 cases, 3,514,786 recoveries, and 97,325 corona-related deaths. A total of 16,966,846 PCR tests have been run.