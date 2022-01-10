Ukrainian MFA condemns violence in Kazakhstan, calls on parties to take measures to de-escalate situation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is closely following the development of the situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan and condemns the violence that has erupted in some Kazakh cities and has resulted in casualties.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We condemn the violence that broke out in a number of Kazakhstani cities and led to numerous victims. We express our condolences in connection with the death of Kazakhstanis, with whom Ukrainians have long-standing ties of friendship and mutual respect," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in an official statement released on Monday.

It clarifies that now the parties "are extremely important to take maximum measures to de-escalate the situation and prevent further violence."

Also, Ukrainian diplomats urge to respect human rights and ensure the restoration of the operation of critical infrastructure and communication systems.

In addition, the ministry says that it took into account the deployment of foreign military forces on the territory of Kazakhstan with the dominance of the Russian contingent at the invitation of the Kazakh authorities.

Diplomats note that foreign troops must respect the independence, sovereignty and national legislation of Kazakhstan and international law, and their stay should not go beyond the declared limited period.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will continue to protect the interests of Ukrainians in Kazakhstan, in particular, to assist them in returning to their homeland. We keep the situation with our citizens in Almaty under special control," it said.

Read more: Ukraine's MFA calls Putin's assertion that Ukraine allegedly didn't return foreign assets of USSR to Russia a manipulation of facts

They remind about recommendations to the citizens of Ukraine who are staying in Kazakhstan to be in places of temporary residence and keep in touch with the Ukrainian embassy, which will inform about possible ways to leave the country.

As reported, protest rallies against the sharp increase in prices for liquefied gas began in Kazakhstan in Zhanaozen (a city in Mangystau region in western Kazakhstan) on January 2. They then escalated into massive protests across the country with economic and political demands.

On January 4, protesters clashed with security officials in Almaty. On January 5, the government of Kazakhstan was dismissed. A state of emergency was introduced in the country until January 19. On January 6 and January 7, riots continued, with looters operating in Almaty and some other cities.