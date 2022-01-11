U.S. authorizes additional security aid to Ukraine worth $200M - CNN

Over the past month, the U.S. administration has quietly gone through a process of approving and authorizing an additional $200 million in defense support for Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing ZN.ua.

"In late December, the Biden administration quietly authorized an additional $200 million in security assistance to Ukraine," the report reads.

The security package authorized the shipment of much of the same defensive equipment the US has provided in the past, including small arms and ammunition, secure radios, medical equipment, spare parts and other equipment.

The latest package was authorized just weeks before the U.S. and Russia were set to launch security talks.

According to two CNN sources, the Biden administration told Congress in early January that new aid to Ukraine had been approved. This was also done without any publicity, the report notes.

Anonymous officials added that it would take some time to deliver the aid to Ukraine.