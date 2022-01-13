Russia does not promise de-escalation, neither state that it would not follow - US Under Secretary of State

The U.S. Under Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman said after the Russia-NATO Council meeting that Russia did not make any promises of de-escalation, but at the same time, there were no statements from Russia that it would not follow.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Answering a journalist's question about whether Russia promised at the meeting to de-escalate tensions on the border with Ukraine, Sherman said there was no obligation to de-escalate, but there were no statements that there would be no de-escalation.

According to her, the United States and its Western allies do not yet know what goal Russian President Vladimir Putin is pursuing.

In their statements, Russian officials have suggested that Moscow could take military action if political efforts fail. The warning came a day after the Russian military conducted combat shooting exercises near the border.

"When combat training is reported this morning, what is it?" Sherman said.

"There were no commitments on de-escalation (from the Russian Federation, ed.)," She said, adding: "There was no statement that this would not happen."

Sherman suggested that the Russians themselves do not know how they intend to act after diplomatic talks with the United States and NATO.

Read more: Moscow says no "common agenda" with NATO

She said she thought Putin had deployed troops on Ukraine's border to "put pressure on Europe and the United States, put pressure on Euro-Atlantic ambitions to ... intimidate, coerce and say, 'I have lifesavers that I I can contribute to this discussion. "

The Russia-NATO Council meeting on Wednesday was the second of three scheduled for this week. The US delegation led by Sherman met with the Russians in Geneva on Monday, and the OSCE will hold a meeting with Russia on Thursday in Vienna.