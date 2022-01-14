Russian mercenaries violate ceasefire twice in JFO area

Over the past day, January 13, the Russian-occupation troops launched two attacks, using weapons prohibited under the Minsk agreements, in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Towards Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk), Russian mercenaries opened fire from 82mm mortars. Near Stanytsia Luhanska (16km north-east of Luhansk), the enemy fired 120mm mortars," the press center of JFO Headquarters posted on Facebook.

The Joint Forces reported no casualties.

The borders of Ukrainian units remained intact.

As of 07:00, January 14, no ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation forces were recorded.

The service members of the Joint Forces control the situation and continue to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.