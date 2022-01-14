No leak of personal data after massive cyber attack on government websites - SBU

Ukraine's SBU State Security Service and the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, together with concerned government agencies, are investigating a massive cyber attack on a number of government websites and are gathering digital evidence, the SBU's press service has told.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The SBU said the attack hit a number of government websites, including the websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education and Science and other government bodies, in the early hours of January 14.

"A provocative message was posted on the main page of these websites. The content of the sites was not changed, and according to available information, no personal data was leaked," the SBU said.

The agency also noted that a number of other government websites had been suspended to prevent the attack from spreading to other resources but most of the affected state resources had already been restored.

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine reported earlier that its website was subjected to a global hacker attack early on January 14. Later, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said that following a massive cyberattack, the websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a number of other government agencies were temporarily down.