Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 80 ceasefire violations by Russian mercenaries over past day

Over the past day, February 21, the Russian-occupation forces launched 80 attacks on the positions of Ukraine’s Joint Forces, wounding one serviceman.

"Over the past 24 hours, February 20, 80 ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded, including 72 attacks with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements ... As a result of the shelling, one serviceman received moderate shrapnel wounds and was taken to a hospital," the press service of the Joint Forces Operation posted on Facebook.

In particular, six attacks were launched on Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk), using 152mm and 122mm artillery, 120mm mortars. Three attacks were launched on Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), using 120mm and 82mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns.

Two attacks were launched on Hranitne (60km south of Donetsk), using 120mm and 82mm mortars; three attacks – on Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk), using 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade machine guns; six attacks – on Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk), using 122mm artillery, 120mm and 82m mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and heavy machine guns; three attacks – on Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk), using 120mm mortars.

The Russian mercenaries fired 120mm and 82mm mortars twice on Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk), Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk), Lopaskine (24km north-west of Luhansk); thrice – on Novohnativka (40km south of Donetsk).

Four attacks were launched on Shchastia (20km north of Luhansk) from 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and grenade machine guns. The occupiers used 152mm artillery and 120mm mortars to launch four attacks on Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars to open fire on Artema (26km north of Luhansk), Staromykhailivka (15km west of Donetsk), Zolote (60km west of Luhansk); 122mm artillery – Taramchuk (29km south-west of Donetsk).

Four attacks were launched on Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk) from 122mm artillery, 120mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, grenade machine guns, antitank guided missile systems, heavy machine guns and small arms.

Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk), Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol), Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk) came under 82mm fire; Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk) and Memryk (33km north-west of Donetsk) – 152mm artillery; Lobacheve (17km north-west of Luhansk) – 122mm artillery; Trudivske (47km south of Donetsk) – 122mm artillery; Troitske (69km west of Luhansk) suffered three attacks from 122mm artillery, 120mm and 82mm mortars; Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk) – two attacks from 122mm artillery.

The occupiers launched three attacks on Bolotene (22km north-east of Luhansk), using 122mm artillery and 82mm mortars. Novohryhorivka (61km north-east of Donetsk) came under tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns.

Russian mercenaries used 120mm mortars to fire on Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk) (twice), Mykolaivka (77km west of Luhansk), Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk) (twice), Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk), Staryi Aidar (20km north-west of Luhansk), Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk), Zalizne (42km north-east of Donetsk).

Kalynove (60km west of Luhansk) came under 122mm artillery and 120mm mortar fire twice; Shumy (41km north of Donetsk) and New York (35km north of Donetsk) – 82mm mortar fire; Stanytsia Luhanska (16km north-east of Luhansk) – 120mm mortar and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun fire twice.

Today, eight ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation have been recorded so far. The weapons prohibited under the Minsk agreements were used in all cases.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.

"The Joint Forces control the situation and respond adequately to potential threats from the enemy. The Joint Forces continue to perform missions to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," the statement reads.