EU completed work on sanctions against Russia

The European Union has completed work on sanctions against Russia in the event of its invasion of Ukraine.

This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, informs Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"On sanctions… In fact, the work is complete. We are ready… I will convene an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers and present sanctions at the appropriate time. When the time comes, I will convene an emergency meeting, as sanctions are the responsibility of the EU Council," Borrell said. Brussels before the meeting of the EU Council at the level of foreign ministers.

He stressed that the EU is working to prevent such a moment.

Borrell said that the European Union supports any diplomatic instruments and measures in any format to sit down at the negotiating table and try to avoid war.