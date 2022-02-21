COVID-19 in Kyiv: 2,296 new cases, 17 deaths - Klitschko

In the past 24 hours, 2,296 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Kyiv, as well as 17 corona-related fatalities.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"A total of 2,296 confirmed coronavirus cases in the capital this day. Seventeen people died. Throughout the pandemic period, 8,897 deaths from the virus were confirmed in Kyiv. There are 433,567 confirmed cases of the disease to date," Klitschko said.

Among those who contracted the virus in the past day are 1,357 women aged 18 to 90 and 802 men aged 18 to 92, as well as 73 girls from 3 months to 17 years of age and 65 boys aged from 6 months to 17 years.

Among those who died were six female patients aged 66 to 89 and 11 males aged 58 to 89.

Read more: Kyiv reports 4,538 new COVID-19 cases

Also, 35 coronavirus patients and 113 people with suspected COVID-19 and pneumonia were hospitalized.

Over the past day, 962 people recovered, which brings the total of recoveries to 359,961.

"The highest number of cases was detected in Darnytskyi (469), Solomyanskyi (265), and Holosiivskyi (247) districts," Klitschko said.