Leaders of "LPR/DPR" ask Putin to recognize independence of their "republics"

The self-styled leaders of the "DPR" and "LPR" entities, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasichnyk, called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize the independence of their pseudo-republics.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

It is noted that they both asked the Russian leadership to consider concluding agreements on friendship and cooperation with their regions, including on defense cooperation.

As previously reported, the State Duma of the Russian Federation had previously voted to appeal to Russian leader Vladimir Putin to recognize the so-called "LPR/DPR." The Kremlin has stated that the recognition of illegal groups, the so-called "LPR/DPR," goes against the Minsk agreements.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that Moscow would bear full responsibility for the destruction of the Minsk agreements and, accordingly, the process of peaceful settlement of the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine in the event of recognition of these illegal entities.

Read more: Security Council of Russian Federation is considering recognition of so-called "LPR" and "DPR"

The situation in eastern Ukraine began to deteriorate on February 17-18. On Friday, the leadership of the puppet "republics" announced the evacuation of women, children, and the elderly, primarily from the settlements on the demarcation line due to the alleged offensive on the part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On Saturday the "LPR" and "DPR" announced general mobilization of the male population.

For his part, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, addressed the residents of the occupied districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, emphasizing that Ukraine is not conducting any offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, and called not to believe the occupiers' lies.