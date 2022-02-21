Kuleba denies Russian disinformation about alleged Ukrainian attack

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has denied Russian disinformation reports about an alleged Ukrainian attack.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"No, Ukraine did not attack Donetsk or Luhansk, send saboteurs or APCs over the Russian border, shell Russian territory, shell Russian border crossing, conduct acts of sabotage," Kuleba said.

He added that Ukraine also does not plan any such actions.

"Russia, stop your fake-producing factory now," Kuleba said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry refuted a statement by Russia's FSB Federal Security Service about the shelling of a Russian border checkpoint in the Rostov region.