Security Council of Russian Federation is considering recognition of so-called "LPR" and "DPR"

At the meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, which is taking place at the moment, the issue of recognition of the so-called "LPR" and "DPR" was raised.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

"The purpose of our meeting is to listen to our colleagues and determine our steps in this direction. I mean the appeal of the leaders of the "DPR" and "LPR" to Russia with a request for recognition of sovereignty and a resolution of the State Duma on the same topic with a call to the head of state to do so," said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read more: EU completed work on sanctions against Russia

It will be recalled that today, February 21, terrorist leaders Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasichnyk called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize the independence of the so-called "LPR" and "DPR".