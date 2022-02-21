Russian troops from the Russian territory fired at territory of Luhansk and declared that allegedly repulsed "breakthrough" of JFO, - Butusov

Russia has begun to aggravate the situation in Donbas, and Donbas is the main direction of the Russian army.

This was announced on Facebook by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov.

The Russian army fired on Ukrainian land from the territory of the Russian Federation. Russia announced a "breakthrough" of the Ukrainian military in the Rostov region and the defeat of two Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicles. mm of mortars, 125 shots of an automatic grenade launcher, 27 shots of an LNG grenade launcher The press service of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces officially stated that Russian troops allegedly repulsed the border itself, "the statement said.

The occupiers reported that Russian troops allegedly destroyed two Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicles and killed five people. However, the Ukrainian military denies any losses, as well as denies, of course, a "breakthrough" in the Rostov region.

Also today, the Russian media announced the breakthrough of another "sabotage and reconnaissance group" from Ukraine to the Rostov region near the village of Kuznetsy in the Novoazovsk district of the Donetsk region of Ukraine. it would be necessary to break through the front of the 1st Army Corps near Novoazovsk, to begin with," Butusov continued.

Read more: Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 80 ceasefire violations by Russian mercenaries over past day

Also, the FSB of the Russian Federation declared the destruction of the object of frontier service of the Russian Federation allegedly by the Ukrainian artillery in the territory of the Russian Federation. "The information is not confirmed by anything and was also immediately refuted by Ukraine.

"It is clear that the outright fake accusations against Ukraine do not matter to the Russian media, as in 2014 the propaganda invents a pretext for war. We see that Russia has begun to aggravate the situation in Donbas, and Donbas is the main direction of the Russian army." , - the journalist emphasized.