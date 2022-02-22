Donbas update: Two soldiers killed, 12 wounded amid 84 ceasefire violations by enemy forces

Over the past 24 hours, on February 21, Ukraine’s military reported 84 ceasefire violations on the part of the Russian-controlled forces in eastern Ukraine, including 64 involving weapons proscribed by the Minsk Agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Russian occupation forces fired on:

Talakivka (twice), using 122 mm artillery, 120 mm and 82 mm mortars.

Pischevik – 120 mm mortars.

Vodiane (five times) – 122 mm artillery, 120 mm mortars, anti-tank grenade launchers, and large-caliber machine guns.

Krasnohorivka (twice) – 122 mm artillery, 120 mm mortars, and anti-tank grenade launchers.

Memryk – 152 mm artillery.

Stanytsia Luhanska (three times) – 122 mm artillery, 82 mm mortars, automatic grenade launchers, and large-caliber machine guns.

Shchastia (eight times) – 120 mm and 82 mm mortars, anti-tank grenade launchers, automatic grenade launchers, and large-caliber machine guns.

Lebedynske (three times) – VOG-17, dropped from a UAV, 120 mm and 82 mm mortars.

Chermalyk – 82 mm mortars.

Kamianka (four times) – 120 mm mortars, automatic grenade launchers and anti-tank machine guns, large-caliber machine guns.

Novoluhanske (three times – 122 mm artillery, 120 mm mortars, and large-caliber machine guns.

Novoselivka Druha – anti-tank guided missile systems.

Twice Novoselivka – 82 mm mortars, large-caliber machine guns.

Novomykhailivka (twice) – 122 mm artillery and 120 mm mortars.

Lopaskyne (twice) – 122 mm artillery, 82 mm mortars.

Hnutove (three times) – 120 mm and 82 mm mortars, anti-tank grenade launchers, and small arms.

Vrubivka (twice) – 152 mm artillery.

Pavlopil – easel-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers.

Zaitseve (three times) – 120 mm mortars, large-caliber machine guns.

Pisky (four times) – 120 mm and 82 mm mortars, anti-tank guided missile systems.

Mykolaivka – 120 mm and 82 mm mortars.

Verkhniotoretske (twice) – 120 mm 82 mm mortars, man-portable anti-tank grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns, and small arms.

Troitske – 82 mm mortars.

Luhanske (twice) – 120 mm mortars and easel-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers.

Lobacheve – 122 mm artillery.

Starohnativka – 120 mm mortars, anti-tank grenade launchers and automatic grenade launchers.

Hranite (twice) – 122 mm artillery and 120 mm mortars.

Maryinka – 120 mm mortars.

Opytne – 120 mm mortars.

Shyrokyne – 120 mm mortars.

Prychepylivka – 82 mm mortars.

New York – 82 mm mortars.

Novotoshkivske (twice) – 120 mm mortars.

Svitlodarsk (twice) – 120 mm and 82 mm mortars.

Maiorsk – 122 mm artillery.

Noise - from 82 mm mortars.

Pivdenne – large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

Slavne – anti-tank guided missile systems.

Novohnativka (four times) – 122 mm artillery and 120 mm mortars.

Nevelske – 120 mm mortars.

Novotroitske (twice) – 120 mm mortars.

Also, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle, likely an Orlan-10, was spotted flying across the line of contact.

As a result of the shelling, two Ukrainian servicemen sustained shrapnel wounds incompatible with life. Twelve servicemen suffered injuries of varying severity and were evacuated to medical facilities. Six sustained other combat injuries. The Joint Forces Command expresses its sincere and deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed in enemy attacks.

Since day-start on Tuesday, February 22, Russian occupation forces have committed three ceasefire violations, two of which involved weapons banned by the Minsk agreements.

Russian occupation forces fired on:

Shchastia – using easel-mounted automatic grenade launchers.

Mariupol (twice) – 122 mm artillery and 120 mm mortars.

Ukraine’s forces reported no casualties on Tuesday.