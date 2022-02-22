Ukraine reports 24,440 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 24,440 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 24,440 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 21 (including 2,455 cases among children and 665 cases among health workers)," the report reads.

According to the report, 287 COVID-related deaths, 1,553 hospitalizations, and 33,238 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on February 21.

As many as 4,758,773 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,985,601 have recovered, and 104,932 have died since the pandemic began.

Read more: COVID-19 in Kyiv: 2,296 new cases, 17 deaths - Klitschko

A total of 13,562 new COVID-19 cases were identified in Ukraine on February 20.