Putin breaches international law, violates Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity - Johnson
Censor.NET reports citing Sky News.
"This is a breach of international law, a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine," Johnson told a news conference that coincided with Putin's signing of decrees recognizing the independence of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR."
Johnson also stressed that Putin's decision to recognize "LPR/DPR" was a repudiation of the Minsk agreements.
"President Putin's recognition of the 'Donetsk People’s Republic' and 'Luhansk People's Republic' as independent states shows flagrant disregard for Russia's commitments under the Minsk agreements. This step represents a further attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, signals an end to the Minsk process and is a violation of the UN Charter. It demonstrates Russia's decision to choose a path of confrontation over dialogue," Truss wrote.
She noted that the United Kingdom would coordinate its next steps with Allies.
Russian President Vladimir earlier signed decrees recognizing two self-proclaimed entities in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.