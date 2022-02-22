Ukraine is considering severing diplomatic relations with Russia, - Zelenskyi. PHOTO

Ukraine may sever diplomatic relations with Russia after the "recognition" of the People's Liberation Army and the sending of regular Russian army forces to Donbas.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi at a joint press conference with the President of the Republic of Estonia Alar Karis, Censor.NET reports.

"We see with you an attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. That's right. I received a request from the Foreign Ministry to consider the severance of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Russia. I will watch this issue immediately after our press conference. this is an issue, and our effective steps towards escalation on the part of the Russian Federation. We believe that this was an escalation step," the head of state said.

