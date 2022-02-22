Nord Stream 2 certification process stopped – Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he had stopped the process of certification of Nord Stream 2.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Today, I asked the Federal Ministry of Economics to withdraw from the Federal Network Agency [the German regulator] a report on ensuring energy security. This sounds like technical details, but this is a necessary step so that the certification of the gas pipeline could not take place now. Without this certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot be launched," the German chancellor said.

