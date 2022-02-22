Russia withdrew Minsk agreements - Zelenskyi

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated that Russia's recognition of the "independence" of the ORDLO occupied means its unilateral withdrawal from the Minsk agreements.

This is stated in a joint statement by Zelenskyi and Estonian President Alar Karis, Censor.NET reports.

The parties state that Russia's recognition of the so-called "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics" confirms its deliberate unilateral withdrawal from the Minsk agreements and is a clear violation of international law, Ukraine's territorial integrity and the most serious blow to the political and diplomatic settlement promoted by Ukraine and its partners. are actively working ", - it is noted in the text.

