President: We launch economic patriotism program

The President of Ukraine announced the launch of an economic patriotism program in the country.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We launch an economic patriotism program. These are additional incentives to localize our production. Targeted programs to support certain industries, reduce tax burden on entrepreneurs, limit tax inspections. These are incentives to attract funds of the population to businesses and the banking system, to reduce VAT on gasoline and diesel, which will help reduce fuel prices. Our goal is to gain economic independence, especially in the energy sector," Zelenskyi said in his video address on February 22.

The President said that he would hold a meeting with business representatives on February 23.

Read more: Putin breaches international law, violates Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity - Johnson

"I will have a meeting with [representatives] of 50 largest companies. They all must stay in Ukraine. Their enterprises are located on Ukrainian land, which is protected by our military. Consequently, businesses must protect our economy, finances, and create jobs, raise and strengthen Ukraine. Together, everyone on their own front," the Head of State underscored.