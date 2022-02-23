NSDC Decides To Impose State Of Emergency Throughout Ukraine

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has decided to impose a state of emergency throughout Ukraine, except for Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"A state of emergency will be imposed throughout our country, except for Donetsk and Luhansk regions," Danilov said.

According to him, the protection of public order and objects of vital activity of the population will be strengthened.

Danilov noted that during the state of emergency there may be restrictions related to the movement of vehicles, they can additionally inspect vehicles, check documents from individuals.

"These are issues that are preventive, so that the country remains calm and our economy and country work," he said.

Danilov added that depending on the regions, the commissions will make decisions to strengthen or soften the regime.

He stressed that a state of emergency has been in effect for a long time in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.