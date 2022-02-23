Johnson promises Ukraine another package of military aid
The UK will soon send Ukraine a new package of military assistance, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in parliament on Wednesday.
As reported by Censor.NET.
He said that the UK would soon provide Ukraine with a new package of military assistance.
Johnson noted that this package would include defensive weapons and non-lethal means.
On Wednesday, the UK also announced its intention to provide a package of economic assistance to Ukraine.