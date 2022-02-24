Six people killed, 12 wounded in Brovary – Herashchenko

Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko announced the death of six people in the city of Brovary, Kyiv region on Thursday, citing information from Mayor of this city Ihor Sapozhko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Mayor of Brovary said there were six dead and 12 wounded in the city," Herashchenko said on Thursday.

As reported, Russia launched two missile strikes on the location of the Command of Special Operations Forces in Brovary.

